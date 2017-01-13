A Frankenstein monster government and a wrecking crew?

BuzzFeed published an unverified Russian dossier about Donald Trump. Should they have? Does it harm or help Donald Trump? The media? Trump's cabinet picks are off to a rocky start at their Congressional hearings. GOP lawmakers take their first steps toward repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. David Frum (The Atlantic) is our special guest.

Photo: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, January 11, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

