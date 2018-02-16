After the mass shooting in Florida, President Trump says he is working with Congress "on many fronts." Does that mean anything? And what should Congress be doing? Congress didn't come up with the votes to pass an immigration bill this week. Meanwhile, the White House announced an infrastructure plan and a budget proposal, but there's reason to be skeptical either will be implemented. Kate Linthicum joins to discuss the Mexico-U.S. relationship, and David Frum discusses the themes of his new book Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic.
Another school shooting, and no immigration deal
Hopes dim for a DACA fix and infrastructure deal.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Kate Linthicum, Los Angeles Times, @katelinthicum
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
