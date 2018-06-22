ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Do U care?

There's more immigration news to discuss than just the First Lady's controversial jacket. Let's dig in.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump signed an order that he says ends his own policy of separating families at the border, but will it actually do that? Do people in his administration even know what they are going to do? And what will become of thousands of children already separated from their families? Will Congress do anything about it? The Left, Right & Center panel tries to answer these questions with special guest Mickey Kaus and Byron Tau of the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, over on the third branch of government, the Supreme Court's term is coming to a close. Jonathan Adler of Case Western Law School discusses some of the major decisions so far, from sales tax to voting rights. Speaking of other legal decisions, the Trump administration has decided not to defend Obamacare in court. What's behind that, and what's behind the new healthcare venture dreamed up by the heads of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to control costs and add value for their combined million-plus employees? Craig Garthwaite of Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management gives his take.

Migrant families from Mexico, fleeing from violence, listen to officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection before enter the United States to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 20, 2018. Photo credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Michelle Goldberg

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
For The Curious Blog

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed