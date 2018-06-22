Do U care?

President Trump signed an order that he says ends his own policy of separating families at the border, but will it actually do that? Do people in his administration even know what they are going to do? And what will become of thousands of children already separated from their families? Will Congress do anything about it? The Left, Right & Center panel tries to answer these questions with special guest Mickey Kaus and Byron Tau of the Wall Street Journal.



Meanwhile, over on the third branch of government, the Supreme Court's term is coming to a close. Jonathan Adler of Case Western Law School discusses some of the major decisions so far, from sales tax to voting rights. Speaking of other legal decisions, the Trump administration has decided not to defend Obamacare in court. What's behind that, and what's behind the new healthcare venture dreamed up by the heads of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to control costs and add value for their combined million-plus employees? Craig Garthwaite of Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management gives his take.



Migrant families from Mexico, fleeing from violence, listen to officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection before enter the United States to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 20, 2018. Photo credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters.