As the Senate Intelligence hearings on Russia continue, Michael Flynn says he would like to testify on Russia, in exchange for immunity. The sense is, "Flynn wants to deal, but what's in his hand?" Throughout this process, the Trump White House has done their best impression of an administration "that looks scared to death of the things that will come out." Meanwhile, there is a 'Crisis of Trumpism.' Why is the administration failing to push agenda through? Trump is "not making clear what his vision is but won't get out of the way for a coalition of competent people." And, like unpopular presidents before him, Trump is getting "bullyish and aggressive," as exemplified through increased troops in Iraq/Syria and the travel and laptop bans.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Gene Sperling (economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton). Juliette Kayyem ('Security Mom' podcast; former assistant secretary at DHS) is our special guest.

Photo: Photo: Then-Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn speaks at the Defense Intelligence Agency, July 24, 2012. (DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo)

Producers:

Jenny Hamel

