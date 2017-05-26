ON AIR
How was the trip?

President Trump's travels got less fun as he went from the Middle East to Europe.

May 26, 2017

President Trump went from enthusiastic receptions in Saudi Arabia and Israel to chillier handshakes at the NATO summit in Brussels. Josh Barro asks Rich Lowry why more conservatives' heads aren't exploding at Trump's lack of support for NATO and Article 5. Katrina vanden Heuvel says the worst part of the trip is the Saudi arms sale. It was tragic timing as Trump aligns with corrupt dictatorships, she says. While he was out of the country, the White House released a budget full of deep cuts.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Megan McArdle (Bloomberg View) is our special guest.

Photo: (L-R) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Britains's Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgieum, May 25, 2017. (Matt Dunham/Reuters)

More:
Charles Kupchan on NATO expansion
NY Times on leaks as an American way to annoy the authorities

Producers:
Laura Dine Million
Katie Beurskens

