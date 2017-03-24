Lacking votes, House GOP pulls healthcare bill

At the last minute, President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled their health care bill from a defeat on the House floor. Will Republicans come up with another plan. Or as Trump predicts, should they sit back and watch Obamacare "explode?"

Also on Capitol Hill this week, FBI Director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI is investigating possible coordination between Trump’s associates and Russia. And should Democrats filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Jill Filipovic (journalist and author). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Susan Hennessey (Lawfare blog, Brookings Institution) is our special guest.

Photo: Flanked by HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R), President Trump delivers a statement from the Oval Office on pulling the American Health Care Act, March 24, 2017.

