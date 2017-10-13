President Trump is taking steps to limit Obamacare. Democrats are calling the reforms sabotage. Was this week more chaotic than normal at the White House? Why is Trump in a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker? Trump announced he is decertifying the Iran deal, but not actually pulling out of it. He also told Puerto Rico they'll have to fix their own problems eventually. Brad Plumer of the New York Times climate desk explains the Trump administration's pro-coal policies and Trump declares a tax cut for America's richest truckers. Why did Harvey Weinstein's open secret go unchecked for so long?
Sabotage?
Trump issues two orders to undermine Obamacare.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Robert Costa, Washington Post / 'Washington Week', @costareports
Brad Plumer, New York Times, @bradplumer
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
More:
Trump on tax reform
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What’s one problem you want Santa Barbara’s next mayor to solve? In one month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose the city’s next mayor. The mayor runs council meetings, votes alongside the council on major decisions and has… Read More
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More