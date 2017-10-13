ON AIR
Sabotage?

Trump issues two orders to undermine Obamacare.

Oct 13, 2017

President Trump is taking steps to limit Obamacare. Democrats are calling the reforms sabotage. Was this week more chaotic than normal at the White House? Why is Trump in a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker? Trump announced he is decertifying the Iran deal, but not actually pulling out of it. He also told Puerto Rico they'll have to fix their own problems eventually. Brad Plumer of the New York Times climate desk explains the Trump administration's pro-coal policies and Trump declares a tax cut for America's richest truckers. Why did Harvey Weinstein's open secret go unchecked for so long?

Guests:
Robert Costa, Washington Post / 'Washington Week', @costareports
Brad Plumer, New York Times, @bradplumer
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff

More:
Trump on tax reform

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

