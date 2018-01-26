The Dealmaker At Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump warns about unfair trade, says America is open for business, signals he might be flexible on the Trans Pacific Partnership and immigration reform — all this, while he deals with some rocky press at home.



Susan Hennessey talks about the week's developments in the Russian investigation, including President Trump's denial that he gave the order to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in June.



Sally Jenkins discusses the failures of accountability in the Larry Nassar case.



The panel catches up with Trita Parsi on the state of the Iran nuclear deal and the effect uncertainty about the deal has on the Iranian economy.



Special Counsel Robert Mueller (R) departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. Photo credit: Joshua Roberts