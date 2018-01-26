ON AIR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

The Dealmaker At Davos

President Trump tells the world America is open for business while dealing with a big story at home.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump warns about unfair trade, says America is open for business, signals he might be flexible on the Trans Pacific Partnership and immigration reform — all this, while he deals with some rocky press at home. 

Susan Hennessey talks about the week's developments in the Russian investigation, including President Trump's denial that he gave the order to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in June.

Sally Jenkins discusses the failures of accountability in the Larry Nassar case.

The panel catches up with Trita Parsi on the state of the Iran nuclear deal and the effect uncertainty about the deal has on the Iranian economy.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller (R) departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. Photo credit: Joshua Roberts

Guests:
Susan Hennessey, Brookings Institution / Lawfare, @Susan_Hennessey
Sally Jenkins, Sports writer and columnist for the Washington Post, @sallyjenx
Trita Parsi, National Iranian American Council, @tparsi

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

