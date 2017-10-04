ON AIR
STAR
Fun stuff

Rob pitches his best stuff to the town and this is what he hears: fun stuff, let us talk internally and get back to you.

Oct 04, 2017

Pitching — a script, a project, a story, anything — is a complicated business. My usual system is to tell a story, either the story that I'll be telling in the script, or the story that inspired the story I'll be telling in the script. But everyone has their own way. I know writers who rehearse elaborate presentations, script it all down to the last moment. I know some who walk in with a general outline and then just wing it...

Rob Long

