Lost or stolen?

How easy it is, apparently, to spend tens of millions of dollars on weird stuff and end up almost broke, and it's nice to know how easy it is to do something Rob can't afford to do.

Jul 05, 2017

Years ago, I had a meeting with an actor who had been, for most of the 1970's, the most famous and successful movie star in Hollywood. He was in my office because he had run out of money. How, exactly, I wanted to know, does a movie star fritter away tens (and sometimes hundreds) of millions of dollars? Years ago, the actor in my office must have seen that question somewhere in my facial expression or tone of voice, because he was quick to offer an explanation...

