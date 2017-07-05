Lost or stolen?

Years ago, I had a meeting with an actor who had been, for most of the 1970's, the most famous and successful movie star in Hollywood. He was in my office because he had run out of money. How, exactly, I wanted to know, does a movie star fritter away tens (and sometimes hundreds) of millions of dollars? Years ago, the actor in my office must have seen that question somewhere in my facial expression or tone of voice, because he was quick to offer an explanation...