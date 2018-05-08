KCRW brings you special coverage of a live debate between the six leading candidates vying to replace Governor Jerry Brown. Democrats John Chiang, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom, and Antonio Villaraigosa, along with Republicans Travis Allen and John Cox will share a stage in downtown San Jose for a 90-minute debate, hosted by KQED News. The panel questioning the candidates will include: KQED’s Scott Shafer, NBC Anchor Raj Mathai, Telemundo 48 Reporter Paola Reyes, and San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Page Editor John Diaz.
California capital. Photo credit: Denis Hiza
The Race for Governor: A Live Debate
KCRW brings you special coverage of a live debate between the six leading candidates vying to replace Governor Jerry Brown.
