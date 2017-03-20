ACLU threatens OC Supes with free-speech lawsuit

Last week, the ACLU of Southern California sent a letter to the Orange County Board of Supervisors threatening a lawsuit over alleged infringement of free-speech laws. Specifically, the nonprofit says supervisors over the years have severely curtailed the the ability of the public to address them during board meetings, from shorter time limits to not allowing the public to address supervisors and not releasing security videos. County officials have vowed to address those concerns, even though supervisors have previously argued the time limits make meetings run better. Will the ACLU follow through, or can a compromise be made?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

