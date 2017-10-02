Can Irvine get Amazon's second HQ?
Orange County cities chip in to try and get the tech giant to open a massive complex.
The Orange County Business Council is asking all 34 OC cities to write letters in support of Irvine's proposal to house Amazon's second headquarters, which the company says will bring 50,000 high-salaried employees. Centrally situated in Orange County and with enough land to host it, Irvine would seem the most ideal city in Orange County to land the massive project. And, in a crucial move, the city's two main landlords, the Irvine Company and FivePoint, are supporting the city's bid. But given it's in a county that already has housing shortages and doesn't have all the amenities Amazon says its second headquarters must have, can Irvine pull it through?
