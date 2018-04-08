ON AIR
Is Dana Rohrbacher's Biggest Reelection Opponent the OC GOP?

Longtime Republican Huntington Beach congressman faces off against colleagues.

Apr 09, 2018

Dana Rohrabacher's full-throttled support of President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has made him a target for Democratic activists for years. But as the longtime Huntington Beach congressman gets ready for the June primary, his biggest opponent is actually a former protege: Scott Baugh. The former state assemblyman and longtime OC GOP head is running against him, and has drawn some prominent local conservative endorsements while also ignoring a push by current OC GOP chair Fred Whitaker to drop out for the sake of the party. Is Rohrabacher on his way out?


CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

