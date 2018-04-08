Dana Rohrabacher's full-throttled support of President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has made him a target for Democratic activists for years. But as the longtime Huntington Beach congressman gets ready for the June primary, his biggest opponent is actually a former protege: Scott Baugh. The former state assemblyman and longtime OC GOP head is running against him, and has drawn some prominent local conservative endorsements while also ignoring a push by current OC GOP chair Fred Whitaker to drop out for the sake of the party. Is Rohrabacher on his way out?
Is Dana Rohrbacher's Biggest Reelection Opponent the OC GOP?
Longtime Republican Huntington Beach congressman faces off against colleagues.
Gustavo Arellano
Benjamin Gottlieb
