Every summer, millions of tourists and residents alike descend upon Laguna Beach for its picturesque beaches, its quirky Pageant of the Masters, and the iconic Sawdust Festival. But all those people have made for increasingly difficult parking, and the Laguna Beach City Council is looking for answers. In a vote last month, they directed staff to investigate four potential sites for parking structures and to ask the California Coastal Commission for help in alleviating parking woes for residents. But a similar proposal was implemented in 2013, only to fade away after residents protested, arguing more parking options would only attract more tourists. Can Laguna find a middle ground?
Parking structures in Laguna Beach?
The seaside town debates how to alleviate annual summertime parking nightmare.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What happened to all my brain power? Ever feel like your brain is just as drained as your smartphone battery? Well, it turns out your attempts to unplug from your smartphone and recharge your brain may not… Read More
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More
What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More