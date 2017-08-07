Parking structures in Laguna Beach?

Every summer, millions of tourists and residents alike descend upon Laguna Beach for its picturesque beaches, its quirky Pageant of the Masters, and the iconic Sawdust Festival. But all those people have made for increasingly difficult parking, and the Laguna Beach City Council is looking for answers. In a vote last month, they directed staff to investigate four potential sites for parking structures and to ask the California Coastal Commission for help in alleviating parking woes for residents. But a similar proposal was implemented in 2013, only to fade away after residents protested, arguing more parking options would only attract more tourists. Can Laguna find a middle ground?