This summer has seen particularly public battles in an unlikely arena: police unions versus their chief. In Anaheim and Huntington Beach, rank-and-file took votes of no confidence against Raul Quezada and Robert Handy, alleging low morale, bad leadership, and even corruption. This follows a similar tactic in Santa Ana against former chief Carlos Rojas, who submitted a civil claim against the city in July alleging city and union officials pushed him out after he uncovered wrongdoings in City Hall. Such public rebukes within departments is extremely rare in law-and-order OC — how will officials and the public react?
Police unions revolt in OC's largest cities
Rank-and-file in Anaheim, Santa Ana and Huntington Beach try to push out their chief.
