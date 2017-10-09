Dianne Feinstein's impact on California and the Democratic Party

The new documentary “Farewell Ferris Wheel” reveals that 80 percent of carnival workers in the U.S. come from Mexico -- mostly the village of Tlapacoyan. They work for eight months in the U.S. through the H-2B visa. Their hours are long and conditions are dangerous. The film also focuses on the man who processes most of the visas, a carnival owner, and labor activists. “Farewell Ferris Wheel” premieres October 10 on PBS, and is available for streaming starting October 11.



"Farewell Ferris Wheel" looks at Mexican migrant workers who make carnivals possible in the U.S.

(Photo courtesy of Latino Public Broadcasting)

Jamie Sisley, co-director of "Farewell Ferris Wheel"

