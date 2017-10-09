Photo: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)
Dianne Feinstein's impact on California and the Democratic Party
Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. Senator, wants another six years. She is “all in,” according to a tweet from her campaign. Polls show Californians are split as to whether she should seek a fifth full term.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. Senator, wants another six years. She is “all in,” according to a tweet from her campaign. Polls show Californians are split as to whether she should seek a fifth full term. She’s 84 now.
Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)
The Trump administration continues to roll back key programs from the Obama presidency. On Friday, he got rid of guaranteed birth control coverage. Today, he scrapped the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and push the energy industry toward cleaner sources. California continues to challenge the rollbacks.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
Courts Thwart Administration’s Effort to Rescind Obama-Era Environmental Regulations
The new documentary “Farewell Ferris Wheel” reveals that 80 percent of carnival workers in the U.S. come from Mexico -- mostly the village of Tlapacoyan. They work for eight months in the U.S. through the H-2B visa. Their hours are long and conditions are dangerous. The film also focuses on the man who processes most of the visas, a carnival owner, and labor activists. “Farewell Ferris Wheel” premieres October 10 on PBS, and is available for streaming starting October 11.
"Farewell Ferris Wheel" looks at Mexican migrant workers who make carnivals possible in the U.S.
(Photo courtesy of Latino Public Broadcasting)
Guests:
Jamie Sisley, co-director of “Farewell Ferris Wheel”
New research shows a clear link between playing football and brain damage. The findings have a lot of parents wondering if they should let their kids play. Press Play visits a local youth league, where the debate is being played out.
Guests:
Dr. Christopher Giza, neurologist, UCLA
More:
110 N.F.L. Brains
Playing Tackle Football Before 12 Is Tied to Brain Problems Later
The new Netflix documentary “What the Health” is made by two animal rights activists who argue that a vegan diet is the cure for all chronic diseases; that meat, dairy and fat cause those diseases; and nonprofits like the American Heart Association don’t want you to know the truth. Some of the claims in the film: One egg is as dangerous as five cigarettes, and eating processed meat is as bad as smoking. Some nutrition experts say this film is hyperbolic and not scientific.
Guests:
Matt Ruscigno, Nutrinic (@MattRuscigno)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock The man who shot and killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Vegas ER doctor: Every organ that could have been hit was hit More than 500 people were injured during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center received 200 patients within the first hour. We hear from the attending ER physician on duty that night.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More
Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More