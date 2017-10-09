ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Dianne Feinstein's impact on California and the Democratic Party

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. Senator, wants another six years. She is “all in,” according to a tweet from her campaign. Polls show Californians are split as to whether she should seek a fifth full term.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

What Dianne Feinstein's run means for LA Mayor Garcetti and the Democratic Party 5 MIN, 24 SEC

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. Senator, wants another six years. She is “all in,” according to a tweet from her campaign. Polls show Californians are split as to whether she should seek a fifth full term. She’s 84 now.

Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

More:
Feinstein running for reelection in California

Trump takes aim at major greenhouse gas emission rule 8 MIN, 53 SEC

The Trump administration continues to roll back key programs from the Obama presidency. On Friday, he got rid of guaranteed birth control coverage. Today, he scrapped the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and push the energy industry toward cleaner sources. California continues to challenge the rollbacks.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Courts Thwart Administration’s Effort to Rescind Obama-Era Environmental Regulations

Mexican migrant workers power America's carnivals 10 MIN, 16 SEC

The new documentary “Farewell Ferris Wheel” reveals that 80 percent of carnival workers in the U.S. come from Mexico -- mostly the village of Tlapacoyan. They work for eight months in the U.S. through the H-2B visa. Their hours are long and conditions are dangerous. The film also focuses on the man who processes most of the visas, a carnival owner, and labor activists. “Farewell Ferris Wheel” premieres October 10 on PBS, and is available for streaming starting October 11.


"Farewell Ferris Wheel" looks at Mexican migrant workers who make carnivals possible in the U.S.
(Photo courtesy of Latino Public Broadcasting)

Guests:
Jamie Sisley, co-director of “Farewell Ferris Wheel”

More:
Farewell Ferris Wheel | Trailer

Is it safe for kids to play football? 13 MIN, 12 SEC

New research shows a clear link between playing football and brain damage. The findings have a lot of parents wondering if they should let their kids play. Press Play visits a local youth league, where the debate is being played out.

Guests:
Dr. Christopher Giza, neurologist, UCLA

More:
110 N.F.L. Brains
Playing Tackle Football Before 12 Is Tied to Brain Problems Later

Vegan dietitian raises concerns over 'What the Health' 7 MIN, 22 SEC

The new Netflix documentary “What the Health” is made by two animal rights activists who argue that a vegan diet is the cure for all chronic diseases; that meat, dairy and fat cause those diseases; and nonprofits like the American Heart Association don’t want you to know the truth. Some of the claims in the film: One egg is as dangerous as five cigarettes, and eating processed meat is as bad as smoking. Some nutrition experts say this film is hyperbolic and not scientific.

Guests:
Matt Ruscigno, Nutrinic (@MattRuscigno)

More:
A Vegan Dietitian Reviews “What the Health”

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor?
For The Curious Blog

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed