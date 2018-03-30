Photo of Kate Germano is a former Marine Corps officer courtesy of the Marine Corps Times.
Gender bias in the Marine Corps
Former Marines officer Kate Germano led the military’s only all-female recruit battalion. In one year, she turned a demoralized and underperforming group of women into qualified Marines. Then she got fired. She talks about gender bias in Marines training in her new memoir “Fight Like a Girl.”
Trump’s EPA wants to roll back greenhouse emissions rules, an issue that California led the way on. But does the federal government have the power to overrule California’s efforts? What does the auto industry make of the effort?
Cara Horowitz, UCLA's Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Aaron Robinson, Hagerty Magazine
Kate Germano led the military’s only all-female recruit battalion. Under her watch, the women shot better, ran faster, and had fewer injuries. But then she was fired in 2015. She said it had to do with her taking a stand, and confronting gender bias and lowered expectations for women.
Kate Germano is a former Marine Corps officer.
Photo courtesy of the Marine Corps Times.
Kate Germano, author of “Fight like a Girl: The Truth Behind How Female Marines are Trained” (@kate_germano)
Kate Germano
Our critics review “Ready Player One,” a blockbuster set in a dystopian future where people try to escape to a virtual reality game; “Acrimony,” starring Taraji P. Henson as a wronged woman seeking revenge; “Outside In,” about a man recently released from prison.
Witney Seibold, co-host of Critically Acclaimed (@witneyseibold)
Alicia Malone, host of Turner Classic Movies and FilmStruck (@aliciamalone)
The Dodgers and Angels both stumbled out of the gate on Thursday -- as baseball got underway. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is on -- with the Final Four facing off tomorrow. And as the NBA’s regular season nears its end, the Lakers are out of playoff contention, but the Clippers still have a chance.
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
