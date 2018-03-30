Gender bias in the Marine Corps

Kate Germano led the military’s only all-female recruit battalion. Under her watch, the women shot better, ran faster, and had fewer injuries. But then she was fired in 2015. She said it had to do with her taking a stand, and confronting gender bias and lowered expectations for women.



Kate Germano is a former Marine Corps officer.

Photo courtesy of the Marine Corps Times.

Guests:

Kate Germano, author of “Fight like a Girl: The Truth Behind How Female Marines are Trained” (@kate_germano)