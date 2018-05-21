ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How 3 iconic Angelenos shaped the idea of LA

In the early 1900s, three Angelenos were instrumental in the huge and sudden growth of the city: engineer William Mulholland, movie director DW Griffith, and charismatic evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. They’re the subject of the new book “The Mirage Factory.”

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 21, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Will Trump's demand for FBI probe lead to constitutional crisis with the Justice Department? 7 MIN, 7 SEC

In a tweet, President Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated or surveilled his campaign for “political purposes,” and if the Obama administration ordered that surveillance. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has asked the Inspector General to look into the matter.

Guests:
Ellen Nakashima, National Security Reporter for Washington Post (@nakashimae)

The Supreme Court hands employers a victory 8 MIN, 51 SEC

The court ruled that non-union workers are not allowed to band together to sue their employer over wage disputes. They must file their lawsuits individually. In her dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called the decision “egregiously wrong.”

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Hawaii volcano spews lava into the ocean, creating tiny shards of glass in the air 6 MIN, 34 SEC

On Sunday, lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano crossed a highway and emptied into the ocean. It’s quite a sight to behold: massive dark clouds billowing into the air. Those clouds are are a mix of steam, hydrochloric acid, and tiny shards of glass. The volcano on the Big Island has been erupting for over two weeks.

Guests:
Janine Krippner, Volcanologist, Concord University (@janinekrippner)

How 3 Angelenos were instrumental in the sudden growth of LA 15 MIN, 43 SEC

In the early 1900s, a city suddenly sprouted up, like an unlikely weed, out of the bare desert of Southern California. Only a couple of decades earlier, LA had been a typical little Western town: just a few thousand people, unpaved roads, a sky-high murder rate, sheep and chickens wandering all over. But by April 1928, a beautiful new City Hall opened for business. Los Angeles had grown to be the fifth largest city in the country. In a new book, author Gary Krist argues that those decades of intense growth were made possible by three iconic Angelenos: Engineer William Mulholland, movie director DW Griffith, and charismatic evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson.


Santa Monica Boulevard, while still an idea. Courtesy of
Security Pacific National Bank Collection/Los Angeles Public Library. 


The founders of United Artists: DW Griffith, Mary Pickford, Charles Chaplin,
and Douglas Fairbanks (front row). Courtesy of Library of Congress.

 

Guests:
Gary Krist, author of “The Mirage Factory: Illusion, Imagination, and the Invention of Los Angeles” (@garykrist)

The Mirage Factory

Gary Krist

#MeToo and gender inequality at Cannes 8 MIN, 23 SEC

Italian actress and director Asia Argento gave a speech at the Cannes film festival on Saturday, saying Harvey Weinstein raped her at Cannes in 1997. She called the festival his hunting ground. A week before, 82 women rallied on the red carpet to protest gender inequality in the film industry - 82 because since the first Cannes festival in 1946, only 82 movies by female directors have been selected to compete -- compared to more than 1600 films by male directors.

Guests:
Justin Chang, LA Times (@JustinCChang)

CREDITS

Images of Santa Monica Boulevard and the founders of United Artists: DW Griffith, Mary Pickford, Charles Chaplin, and Douglas Fairbanks (front row); courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as the frontrunner in the race to be the state’s next governor. The Democrat has a solid lead in most of the polls. Newsom… Read More

May 21, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview Republican John Cox is a businessman originally from Chicago. He’s only lived in California for about a decade, but that hasn’t kept him from surging in recent polls — or… Read More

May 18, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview Democrat John Chiang has been state treasurer since 2015. Before that he was the state controller for two terms. He’s now running to be the next governor of California. He… Read More

May 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed