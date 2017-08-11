ON AIR
How an amateur cyclist uncovered Russia's massive doping scheme

Bryan Fogel wanted to find out how Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test despite doping. He found a Russian scientist who told him how to do it to himself. Then he helped reveal a massive doping scandal.

Aug 11, 2017

Photo: Bryan Fogel experiments with doping. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Does tech have a tolerance problem? 11 MIN, 42 SEC

Google fired James Damore on Monday for writing that “biological reasons” are partially why more women don’t work in tech. His memo and subsequent ousting have become a cultural flashpoint, and spawned a week’s worth of think pieces. Liberals see Google’s decision as a step toward ending Silicon Valley’s reputation for rampant sexism. Conservatives see it as further evidence of a liberal echo chamber that silences free speech.

Guests:
Nitasha Tiku, Wired (@nitashatiku)
Aaron Ginn, Lincoln Network (@aginnt)

More:
Why Google’s firing terrifies social conservatives so much
GOOGLE'S CEO MUST ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS ABOUT THAT MEMO

How Russia fooled the world and corrupted the Olympics 17 MIN, 4 SEC

Photos courtesy of Netflix

Guests:
Bryan Fogel, documentary filmmaker (@bryanfogel)

More:
Netflix: Icarus

Does 'The Glass Castle' film adaptation live up to the memoir? 12 MIN, 8 SEC

Our film critics review “The Glass Castle,” an adaptation of a memoir by former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, about her childhood and vagabond family; “Ingrid Goes West,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen as an Instagram influencer; and “The Trip To Spain,” starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

Guests:
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)

Who really supplies the products at Trader Joe's? 7 MIN, 45 SEC

Trader Joe’s is notoriously tight-lipped about its suppliers. The company doesn’t make those peanut butter-filled pretzels, or the Joe-Joes, or that cheese that’s really good and reasonably priced. So who does? One journalist from Eater decided to find out.

Guests:
Vince Dixon, Data Visualization Reporter, Eater (@Vince_Dixon_)

More:
What Brands Are Actually Behind Trader Joe’s Snacks?

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

