How an amateur cyclist uncovered Russia's massive doping scheme

Bryan Fogel wanted to find out how Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test despite doping. He found a Russian scientist who told him how to do it to himself. Then he helped reveal a massive doping scandal. He tells the story in a new first-person documentary called “Icarus.”



