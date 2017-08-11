Photo: Bryan Fogel experiments with doping. (Courtesy of Netflix)
How an amateur cyclist uncovered Russia's massive doping scheme
Bryan Fogel wanted to find out how Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test despite doping. He found a Russian scientist who told him how to do it to himself. Then he helped reveal a massive doping scandal.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Google fired James Damore on Monday for writing that “biological reasons” are partially why more women don’t work in tech. His memo and subsequent ousting have become a cultural flashpoint, and spawned a week’s worth of think pieces. Liberals see Google’s decision as a step toward ending Silicon Valley’s reputation for rampant sexism. Conservatives see it as further evidence of a liberal echo chamber that silences free speech.
Guests:
Nitasha Tiku, Wired (@nitashatiku)
Aaron Ginn, Lincoln Network (@aginnt)
More:
Why Google’s firing terrifies social conservatives so much
GOOGLE'S CEO MUST ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS ABOUT THAT MEMO
Bryan Fogel wanted to find out how Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test despite doping. He found a Russian scientist who told him how to do it to himself. Then he helped reveal a massive doping scandal. He tells the story in a new first-person documentary called “Icarus.”
Russian scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov (left) comes to LA to collect Fogel's
urine samples to bring back to Russia, to make sure they're tested clean in his lab.
Bryan Fogel experiments with doping.
Bryan Fogel trains for an amateur bike race.
Photos courtesy of Netflix
Guests:
Bryan Fogel, documentary filmmaker (@bryanfogel)
More:
Netflix: Icarus
Our film critics review “The Glass Castle,” an adaptation of a memoir by former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, about her childhood and vagabond family; “Ingrid Goes West,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen as an Instagram influencer; and “The Trip To Spain,” starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.
Guests:
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Trader Joe’s is notoriously tight-lipped about its suppliers. The company doesn’t make those peanut butter-filled pretzels, or the Joe-Joes, or that cheese that’s really good and reasonably priced. So who does? One journalist from Eater decided to find out.
Guests:
Vince Dixon, Data Visualization Reporter, Eater (@Vince_Dixon_)
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Roundup will soon be labeled as potentially cancer causing, but what about the food sprayed with it? The key ingredient in Roundup – the most popular weed killer in the world – is now on a list of chemicals known to the State of California to cause… Read More
Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. The group included Kat Heldman, her husband Kevin Krogh, party leader Oscar Olea, and ER… Read More