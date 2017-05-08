ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How President Trump is changing immigration

A federal appeals court heard arguments on President Trump’s travel ban Monday. There’s currently an injunction preventing that ban from going into effect, but the administration is finding ways to work around it. A bipartisan group of senators wants to know why. Also, arrests of undocumented immigrants are up 30 percent since President Trump took office, but not in LA.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 08, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A U.S. Border Patrol agent (C) looks on as people separated by immigration wait to see their relatives at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico and U.S border, as photographed from Tijuana, Mexico February 11, 2017. (Jorge Duenes/Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

How Trump is bypassing the courts to crackdown on immigration 8 MIN, 26 SEC

A federal appeals court hears arguments on President Trump’s travel ban today. There’s an injunction preventing that ban from going into effect now. But the administration is finding ways around that. A bipartisan group of senators wants to know why.

Guests:
Ted Hesson, Politico (@tedhesson)

More:
Trump's immigration crackdown is well underway

A ride-along with ICE as they try arresting undocumented immigrants 10 MIN, 30 SEC

Arrests of undocumented immigrants are up 30 percent since President Trump took office, but not in LA. Why are immigration agents having a tough time arresting and deporting people?

Guests:
Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times (@joelrubin)

More:
Amid fear and resistance, immigration agents in L.A. have not ramped up arrests

There's money to help the homeless, but little agreement on how to spend it 14 MIN, 44 SEC

About two months ago, LA voters approved a quarter cent sales tax increase. The money is meant to help homeless people or those who are about to become homeless. It’s expected to generate $350 million a year for the next 10 years. A panel of 50 experts is debating how to spend that money.

Guests:
Phil Ansell, Measure H panel; county homeless initiative
Ruth Schwartz, Shelter Partnership; Measure H panel (@RschwartzRuth)

Why sleeping alone may be keeping you up at night 14 MIN, 10 SEC

You’ve heard the rules for being rested: Get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, limit caffeine, have a bedtime routine, turn off your devices. But many still struggle. The Centers for Disease Control says that more than 50 million American adults have a sleep disorder. A new book about the history of sleep found that two centuries ago, things were completely different. Sleep was social, and people dozed in two 4-hour chunks rather than a straight 8-hour shot through the night.


Benjamin Reiss is author of the new book “Wild Nights: How Taming Sleep Created Our Restless World.” (Photo by Gretchen Connell)

Guests:
Benjamin Reiss, Emory University; author, “Wild Nights: How Taming Sleep Created Our Restless World”

More:
African Americans don't sleep as well as whites, an inequality stretching back to slavery

Wild Nights

Benjamin Reiss

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE