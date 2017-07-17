Looking for answers to a troubling police shooting in Inglewood

The commingling of the Trump family businesses with government interests has led the head of the federal ethics department to call the U.S. “close to a laughingstock.” We talk about the afterlife of campaign money and what it can be used for. Also, the California bar exam just got easier thanks to the State Supreme Court.

Guests:

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:

s Trump campaign paid firm of lawyer representing Trump Jr. before emails were made public

California Supreme Court Moves to Make Bar Exam Easier to Pass

