Looking for answers to a troubling police shooting in Inglewood

It’s been more than a year since Inglewood police shot and killed Trisha Michael and a friend while they were in their car. City officials have released few details, and Trisha Michael’s twin sister is pressing for answers.

Jul 17, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Trisha Michael has a tattoo on her chest of a her twin sister Kisha, who was fatally shot by Inglewood police last year. Her shirt says, "Rest in paradise, sis." (Photo by Amy Ta)

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

The secret life of former USC medical school dean 6 MIN, 56 SEC

An LA Times investigation has found that Dr. Carmen Puliafito, former Dean of USC's Keck School of Medicine, did meth and other drugs with a prostitute in local hotels. He documented it on video. Meanwhile, he was raising hundreds of millions of dollars for USC and seeing patients.

Guests:
Paul Pringle, Los Angeles Times (@paul_pringle)

More:
An overdose, a young companion, drug-fueled parties: The secret life of USC med school dean

Ivanka Trump's company falls short in treatment of garment factory workers 9 MIN, 57 SEC

It’s Made in America Week, according to the White House. But not for Ivanka Trump’s business. All the clothes, shoes and accessories are made overseas in poor countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Guests:
Drew Harwell, Washington Post (@drewharwell)

More:
White House unveils ‘Made in America’ week, though many Trump products are made overseas

What campaign cash can be used for, and California bar exam gets easier 8 MIN, 30 SEC

The commingling of the Trump family businesses with government interests has led the head of the federal ethics department to call the U.S. “close to a laughingstock.” We talk about the afterlife of campaign money and what it can be used for. Also, the California bar exam just got easier thanks to the State Supreme Court.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
s Trump campaign paid firm of lawyer representing Trump Jr. before emails were made public
California Supreme Court Moves to Make Bar Exam Easier to Pass

A sister seeks answers after her twin is killed by Inglewood Police 14 MIN, 9 SEC

Trisha Michael’s twin sister, Kisha, was shot and killed by Inglewood Police more than a year ago. Kisha and her friend were in a car at 3 am, possibly sleeping. They were killed in a hail of gunfire. The five officers involved are no longer on the force. But Trisha says she doesn’t know much more about the case, and is still pressing for answers. The Michael family has filed a lawsuit against the City of Inglewood.


Trisha Michael has a tattoo on her chest of a her twin sister Kisha, who was fatally shot
by Inglewood police last year. Her shirt says, "Rest in paradise, sis." (Photo by Amy Ta)

Guests:
Trisha Michael, twin sister of Kisha Michael
Milton Grimes, attorney for the Michael family

Remembering 'Night of the Living Dead' director George Romero 7 MIN, 54 SEC

Zombie horror flick master, George Romero, died Sunday of lung cancer. His films captivated audiences. Romero was also a trailblazer when it came to casting non-white actors. He died yesterday of lung cancer.

Guests:
Tony Williams, Southern Illinois University

More:
George A. Romero, 'Night of the Living Dead' creator, dies at 77

