Looking for answers to a troubling police shooting in Inglewood

Trisha Michael’s twin sister, Kisha, was shot and killed by Inglewood Police more than a year ago. Kisha and her friend were in a car at 3 am, possibly sleeping. They were killed in a hail of gunfire. The five officers involved are no longer on the force. But Trisha says she doesn’t know much more about the case, and is still pressing for answers. The Michael family has filed a lawsuit against the City of Inglewood.
Trisha Michael has a tattoo on her chest of a her twin sister Kisha, who was fatally shot
by Inglewood police last year. Her shirt says, "Rest in paradise, sis." (Photo by Amy Ta)
Guests:
Trisha Michael, twin sister of Kisha Michael
Milton Grimes, attorney for the Michael family