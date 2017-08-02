Should the U.S. base its immigration system on Canada's?

President Trump and Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton announced a new push to cut the number of green cards in half over the next 10 years. Priority would go to foreigners who can speak English and have desirable job skills and education. They say the idea is based off the Canadian and Australian immigration systems. We look at how immigration works in Canada and how the new proposal compares.

Guests:

David Bier, CATO Institute (@David_J_Bier)

More:

The Real Goal Of Trump’s ‘Merit-Based’ Immigration Plan May Just Be Fewer Immigrants

Canada’s Ruthlessly Smart Immigration Policy

