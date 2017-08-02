Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform accompanied by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) and Senator David Perdue (R-GA) (R), in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Should the U.S. base its immigration system on Canada's?
The White House wants to cut the number of green cards issued in half, and base immigration on a points system similar to Canada’s.
President Trump and Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton announced a new push to cut the number of green cards in half over the next 10 years. Priority would go to foreigners who can speak English and have desirable job skills and education. They say the idea is based off the Canadian and Australian immigration systems. We look at how immigration works in Canada and how the new proposal compares.
David Bier, CATO Institute (@David_J_Bier)
The Real Goal Of Trump’s ‘Merit-Based’ Immigration Plan May Just Be Fewer Immigrants
Canada’s Ruthlessly Smart Immigration Policy
Premiums on Covered California, the state-run Obamacare exchange, will jump by a statewide average of 12.5 percent next year. Rates could go up even more if President Trump ends federal subsidies. One of California's biggest insurers, Anthem Blue Cross, plans to drop out of most of the Obamacare markets where it offers individual plans.
Emily Bazar, California Healthline
Covered California Expects 12.5% Average Rate Rise In 2018
A Fox News contributor says the network worked with the White House to make up a story about Democratic staffer Seth Rich leaking DNC emails to Wikileaks. Rich was murdered a year ago, just before those emails were published. The story was later retracted.
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)
Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale
We all get voicemails from scammers trying separate us from our money. One podcast producer didn’t hit delete. He called back repeatedly until he had something close to a friendship with the man trying to scam him.
Alex Goldman hosts the Reply All podcast.
(Photo courtesy of Daniel Seung Lee for Gimlet Media)
Alex Goldman, Reply All (@agoldmund)
“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” premieres Sunday. The weather phenomenon that lifts killer sharks out of the ocean once again threatens the world. The series is known for being so bad that it’s good, and for having C and D-list celebrity cameos. Donald Trump appeared as a fictional president before he announced his real campaign.
Seth Ambramovitch, The Hollywood Reporter (@SethAbramovitch)
How 'Sharknado' Casts Its C-Listers and Nearly Landed Trump as President
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
