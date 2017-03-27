Twists and turns on Capitol Hill

LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has come out against a bill that would make California a sanctuary state. The California Values Act would bar state and local police from helping federal immigration officials detain undocumented immigrants. He says the bill would hinder the work of his agency, and force ICE agents into communities.



Jim McDonnell is sheriff of LA County (Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

