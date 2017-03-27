Photo: Capitol Hill (Courtesy of Bill Dickinson)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Twists and turns on Capitol Hill
What’s the political fallout over the GOP health care bill? The investigation into Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign also took another twist today. And, will Democrats filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?
The vote for the Republican healthcare plan was set for this afternoon, but wasn’t going to get the votes needed to pass it. So what’s the political fallout? The investigation into Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign took another twist today. Will Democrats filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?
Guests:
Vann R. Newkirk, The Atlantic (@fivefifths)
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
Jonathan Landay, Reuters (@JonathanLanday)
More:
8 things we won’t know about the AHCA until after the House votes on it
The Devin Nunes/Trump/wiretapping controversy, explained
What we learned about Neil Gorsuch during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has come out against a bill that would make California a sanctuary state. The California Values Act would bar state and local police from helping federal immigration officials detain undocumented immigrants. He says the bill would hinder the work of his agency, and force ICE agents into communities.
Jim McDonnell is sheriff of LA County (Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
Guests:
Jim McDonnell, Los Angeles County Sheriff (@LACoSheriff)
Our critics look at the new space thriller “Life;” a remake of the graphic novel “Wilson;” and remakes of old TV shows “Chips” and “The Power Rangers.”
(Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)
Guests:
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” was the root of a massive corruption scandal in the African nation of Angola. It involved the daughter of a government official, nine custom-made dresses, and the single-biggest sales receipt in the history of the bridal shop at the center of the show.
Guests:
Willard Foxton, Television producer (@WillardFoxton)