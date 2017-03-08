What LA election results mean for development and leadership

Photo: Eric Garcetti arrives at the 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 (Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters)
Tuesday’s election in Los Angeles gave a big win to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city council members up for re-election. Also, voters said no to a measure that would have temporarily stopped development.
Photo: Eric Garcetti arrives at the 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 (Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Tuesday’s election in Los Angeles gave a big win to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city council members up for re-election. Also, voters rejected a measure that would have temporarily stopped development. We get reaction from Councilmember Jose Huizar.
Guests:
José Huizar, Los Angeles City Council (@josehuizar)
We find out what the no vote on Measure S means for the future of LA’s skyline and the future of downtown.
Guests:
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise (@CivicEnterprise)
More:
What's next after Measure S? L.A. must tackle the issues brought up during the campaign, advocates say
Eric Garcetti’s re-election victory gives him momentum for a possible gubernatorial run. We talk about how that race is shaping up. It now includes a Republican who wants big money out of politics.
Guests:
Carla Marinucci, Politico (@cmarinucci)
More:
GOP businessman John Cox enters CA governor's race, but stays mum on Trump
The Mona Lisa, Star Wars, and the song “Rock Around the Clock” are all hits. But why? There’s luck but also a science behind creating hits. A new book explains: “Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.”
Guests:
Derek Thompson, The Atlantic (@DKThomp)
Students in South LA responded to President Donald Trump’s policies by putting on a play about him. They attend ISLAH Academy, a private Islamic school for African-American Muslims.
Ahmed Toure as Donald Trump (Courtesy of Larry Hirshowitz)
Guests:
David Weinberg, Producer (@randomtape)