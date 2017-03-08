ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

What LA election results mean for development and leadership

Tuesday’s election in Los Angeles gave a big win to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city council members up for re-election. Also, voters said no to a measure that would have temporarily stopped development.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 08, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Eric Garcetti arrives at the 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 (Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

LA election: Victory for status quo 9 MIN, 19 SEC

Tuesday’s election in Los Angeles gave a big win to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city council members up for re-election. Also, voters rejected a measure that would have temporarily stopped development. We get reaction from Councilmember Jose Huizar.

Guests:
José Huizar, Los Angeles City Council (@josehuizar)

LA housing as a game of musical chairs 7 MIN, 52 SEC

We find out what the no vote on Measure S means for the future of LA’s skyline and the future of downtown.

Guests:
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise (@CivicEnterprise)

More:
What's next after Measure S? L.A. must tackle the issues brought up during the campaign, advocates say

Will LA Mayor Garcetti run for governor? 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Eric Garcetti’s re-election victory gives him momentum for a possible gubernatorial run. We talk about how that race is shaping up. It now includes a Republican who wants big money out of politics.

Guests:
Carla Marinucci, Politico (@cmarinucci)

More:
GOP businessman John Cox enters CA governor's race, but stays mum on Trump

The science behind making a hit 15 MIN, 48 SEC

The Mona Lisa, Star Wars, and the song “Rock Around the Clock” are all hits. But why? There’s luck but also a science behind creating hits. A new book explains: “Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.”

Guests:
Derek Thompson, The Atlantic (@DKThomp)

More:
The Four-Letter Code to Selling Just About Anything

How a school for Muslim kids teaches the Trump presidency 9 MIN, 10 SEC

Students in South LA responded to President Donald Trump’s policies by putting on a play about him. They attend ISLAH Academy, a private Islamic school for African-American Muslims.

 
Ahmed Toure as Donald Trump (Courtesy of Larry Hirshowitz)

 

Guests:
David Weinberg, Producer (@randomtape)

More:
One Islamic school’s unique play about Donald Trump

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE