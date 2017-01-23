Where does the women's movement go from here?

More than 500,000 people showed up at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday. Worldwide, there were at least 3.6 million protesters. Longtime activist Dolores Huerta was at a women’s march in Park City. Huerta, who co-founded the farm workers’ rights movement with Cesar Chavez in the 1960s, talks about the importance of grassroots activism.

Guests:

Dolores Huerta, Activist; United Farm Workers (@DoloresHuerta)