Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Where does the women's movement go from here?
Millions worldwide attended women’s marches on Saturday. Longtime protester Dolores Huerta has advice for younger activists. We speak with a march leader, along with an anti-abortion activist who attended the event in DC. Also, how effective have mass demonstrations been throughout history?
More than 500,000 people showed up at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday. Worldwide, there were at least 3.6 million protesters. Longtime activist Dolores Huerta was at a women’s march in Park City. Huerta, who co-founded the farm workers’ rights movement with Cesar Chavez in the 1960s, talks about the importance of grassroots activism.
Guests:
Dolores Huerta, Activist; United Farm Workers (@DoloresHuerta)
After the Women’s March on Washington ended, some of the march leaders had a meeting they called “Where We Go From Here.” We look at the future of the women’s movement, and whether it has room for conservative women.
Guests:
Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance (@aijenpoo)
Abby Johnson, And Then There Were None (@AbbyJohnson)
American History is filled with marches and protest movements. What does it take for a demonstration to lead to real change?
Guests:
Todd Gitlin, Columbia University (@toddgitlin)
We begin a week-long series about how cities are finding innovative solutions for their homeless problems. Albuquerque has a program that provides employment to panhandlers.
Guests:
Richard Berry, Mayor of Albuquerque (@Mayor_Berry)
Twenty measles cases were recently confirmed in southern California, prompting an LA County Public Health investigation. This comes just six months after the state’s tough vaccination law went into effect.
Guests:
Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Interim Health Officer for Los Angeles County
