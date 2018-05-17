ON AIR
Adam Winkler: We The Corporations

The UCLA Law professor discusses his newest book about the rights of corporations.

May 18, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Constitutional law expert Adam Winkler’s latest book “We The Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights” tells the 200-year history leading up to the Citizens United Supreme Court case which gave corporations the right to political speech. In their conversation, Winkler tells host Robert Scheer corporations have been highly successful in obtaining rights in part because they have been able to hire very capable and creative lawyers. Winkler says that a constitutional amendment to ban corporate rights would be a mistake because corporations do need some constitutional protections including the right to due process and free speech. And Winkler and Scheer discuss the controversial application of the 14th amendment, which was originally adopted to protect the rights of freed slaves but later applied to protect corporations.


Photos by Christopher Ho.

We the Corporations

Adam Winkler

Guests:
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles, @adamwinkler

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

