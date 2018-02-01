ON AIR
Andrea J. Ritchie: Invisible No More

The attorney and author discusses her new book about law enforcement’s assault on women of color.

Feb 02, 2018

Andrea J. Ritchie is the Researcher in Residence on Race, Gender, Sexuality and Criminalization at the Social Justice Institute of the Barnard Center for Research on Women as well as an attorney and advocate for the LGBTQ community. Her newest book is “Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color.” In their conversation, Ritchie tells host Robert Scheer that while stories of police brutality against black men have gotten attention in recent years, police violence and sexual assault of women of color has remained largely unaddressed. Ritchie says that in many situations, police take advantage of their positions of power and access to vulnerable women without consequence. And she says that even though some prejudicial laws against the LGBTQ community have been struck down recently, the police in many circumstances have found other ways to continue to criminalize people who are not gender-conforming.

Photo credit: W.C. Moss.

Host:
Robert Scheer

Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

