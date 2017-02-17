ON AIR
Judy Woodruff: The perfect time to be a journalist

The award-winning journalist talks about women in the press and the next generation of the media.

Feb 17, 2017

Judy Woodruff is a co-anchor and the managing editor of PBS NewsHour and has worked for four decades in journalism. In their conversation, Robert Scheer and Woodruff discuss her time living in the South as a young woman and whether the region has changed politically in recent decades. Woodruff says that more women are needed in positions of power in journalism to reflect the population of the United States. And she tells Scheer that despite recent attacks on the media, she is optimistic about the future of journalism.

Guests:
Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour, @JudyWoodruff

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

