Judy Woodruff: The perfect time to be a journalist

Judy Woodruff is a co-anchor and the managing editor of PBS NewsHour and has worked for four decades in journalism. In their conversation, Robert Scheer and Woodruff discuss her time living in the South as a young woman and whether the region has changed politically in recent decades. Woodruff says that more women are needed in positions of power in journalism to reflect the population of the United States. And she tells Scheer that despite recent attacks on the media, she is optimistic about the future of journalism.

Guests:

Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour, @JudyWoodruff

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

