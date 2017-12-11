A new story in the Hollywood Reporter points out that six different television networks have had a change of leadership in 2017, and in every case, the companies have replaced a white male with another white male. So while there's lots of talk of change turning this #MeToo moment, at the top, the status quo seems very much the same. There are some exceptions--Channing Dungy at ABC and Dan Walden at Fox. But at the cable networks at streamers, it's mostly men running the show. Or in the case of Netflix, you've got Cindy Holland in charge of original series, but Ted Sarandos is still very much the public face of the company. In the age of Peak TV there may be more opportunities for women to create content, but there still aren't very many female buyers.
As women in TV speak out, people at the top remain white men
Big names in television continue to step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. This week was celebrity chef Mario Batali, co-host of The Chew. But if this is a moment to put more female leaders at the top, the TV world is not seizing it.
Will 21st Century Fox and Disney make a massive deal? It may sound crazy, but in the age of mega-mergers, Disney could be interested in buying Fox properties to bolster its forthcoming streaming service and create a true competitor to Netflix, and Rupert Murdoch might be wanting to shed expensive entertainment properties and focus solely on sports and news.