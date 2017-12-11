As women in TV speak out, people at the top remain white men

A new story in the Hollywood Reporter points out that six different television networks have had a change of leadership in 2017, and in every case, the companies have replaced a white male with another white male. So while there's lots of talk of change turning this #MeToo moment, at the top, the status quo seems very much the same. There are some exceptions--Channing Dungy at ABC and Dan Walden at Fox. But at the cable networks at streamers, it's mostly men running the show. Or in the case of Netflix, you've got Cindy Holland in charge of original series, but Ted Sarandos is still very much the public face of the company. In the age of Peak TV there may be more opportunities for women to create content, but there still aren't very many female buyers.