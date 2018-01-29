ON AIR
Riding the wave of Gen X reboots and revivals

Another week, another round of reboots announced. On CBS, a revival of 'Murphy Brown' received a 13-episode series order, while 'Cagney & Lacey' and 'Magnum P.I.' both got pilot orders, though in the case of the latter two, none of the original cast members would be involved. 

Jan 30, 2018

If you're a fan of Gen X nostalgia, it's been a great couple of weeks for you. 1980's reboots and revivals continue to get the greenlight. Every time old shows are announced to be coming back, there's always a blowback of criticism about TV being out of new ideas. Years ago, it's true the reboots could take away oxygen from potential new shows, but in today's landscape, there's plenty of space for new ideas at cable and streaming networks, so perhaps a little comfortable nostalgia is what the broadcast networks are best at. Perhaps, however, there should be a time limit before something can come back. Joe votes 10 years, at least. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

