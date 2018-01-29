If you're a fan of Gen X nostalgia, it's been a great couple of weeks for you. 1980's reboots and revivals continue to get the greenlight. Every time old shows are announced to be coming back, there's always a blowback of criticism about TV being out of new ideas. Years ago, it's true the reboots could take away oxygen from potential new shows, but in today's landscape, there's plenty of space for new ideas at cable and streaming networks, so perhaps a little comfortable nostalgia is what the broadcast networks are best at. Perhaps, however, there should be a time limit before something can come back. Joe votes 10 years, at least.
Riding the wave of Gen X reboots and revivals
Another week, another round of reboots announced. On CBS, a revival of 'Murphy Brown' received a 13-episode series order, while 'Cagney & Lacey' and 'Magnum P.I.' both got pilot orders, though in the case of the latter two, none of the original cast members would be involved.
So long to some of streaming's quirkiest comedies There's been a rash of recent cancellations of comedies on steaming networks that were critical favorites, but clearly lacking mass appeal. As Netflix, Hulu and Amazon continue to evolve, in some ways, they're starting to act more like traditional television.
At winter press tour, lots of Disney/Fox questions, but few answers TV critics and reporters are gathered in Pasadena for several days of presentations from cable and broadcast networks. Everyone wants to know what the Fox broadcast network will look like following its purchase by Disney, but at the moment, execs don't have the answers.