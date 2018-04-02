Why were dozens of local news anchors all reading the same script?

After Sinclair acquires Tribune Media, its newscasts will be accessible to more than 70% of homes in America, across all kinds of cities and markets. So while people are tuning in to their familiar local news hosts, they may not realize that those anchors are being told how and what to report, like pre-packaged segments on terrorism and the dangers of immigration. Sinclair is very conservative and pro-Trump, and reporters jobs are on the line if they don't comply with Sinclair's messaging. During the campaign, Sinclair actually cut a deal with Trump in exchange for better access to the then-candidate. It's a scary situation for those who believe in the importance of an strong independent media.