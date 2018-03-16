ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
805

THE<br>805THE<br>805

Who benefits from a protected coastline?

One tech billionaire sets aside thousands of acres on Point Conception for environmental research, while another near San Francisco wants a popular surfing beach all to himself. And, it’s yoga, but with goats - that sometimes pee on people.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

For disaster victims, free clothing with style 5 MIN, 37 SEC

When the Thomas Fire first hit in December, it came at night. Same with the mudslides in Montecito. Most people who escaped their homes during both disasters did so in their pajamas. Clothes left in houses were destroyed, either by mud, flames, mold or smoke damage. But, buying a whole new wardrobe takes time, money, and it’s probably not the first thing on your mind after a disaster. A group of women from Montecito are trying to help by opening up a free, high-end clothing center.

Disaster victims shop for free clothes at the Recovery Store in Montecito:


Images by Kathryn Barnes/KCRW

A newly protected stretch of coastline in Santa Barbara 8 MIN, 13 SEC

While thousands of firefighters were out battling the Thomas Fire in southern Santa Barbara County back in December, a historic gift of pristine coastline was taking place upshore. The Nature Conservancy bought a 240,000 acre plot of land surrounding Point Conception, thanks to a $165 million donation from a wealthy tech-couple, Jack and Laura Dangermond. It was the largest single gift the Nature Conservancy has ever received.

Guests:
James Fallows, Atlantic (@JamesFallows)

More:
A Historic Gift of Pristine Land to Inspire Tech's Elite

The fight to keep beachgoers off private land 7 MIN, 37 SEC

Silicon Valley tech billionaire Vinod Khosla is trying to block off a popular surfing beach from the public by gating off his private road. He argues that forcing him to open his property to the public crosses a constitutional line, and is trying to take his case to the Supreme Court. A look at what this case could mean for the California Coastal Commission and coastal access statewide.

Guests:
Mark Morey, Santa Barbara Surfrider (@SurfriderSB)
Bob Keats, Santa Barbara Surfrider (@SurfriderSB)

More:
With Supreme Court challenge, tech billionaire could dismantle beach access rights — and a landmark coastal law

Yes, goat yoga is a thing 4 MIN, 41 SEC

It started in Oregon as a fun idea and soon blossomed into the newest trend in exercise. It’s Goat Yoga, and now it’s hitting the Central Coast.


Reporter Ted Mills at a goat yoga class in Isla Vista

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The 805

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed