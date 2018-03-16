Who benefits from a protected coastline?

When the Thomas Fire first hit in December, it came at night. Same with the mudslides in Montecito. Most people who escaped their homes during both disasters did so in their pajamas. Clothes left in houses were destroyed, either by mud, flames, mold or smoke damage. But, buying a whole new wardrobe takes time, money, and it’s probably not the first thing on your mind after a disaster. A group of women from Montecito are trying to help by opening up a free, high-end clothing center.

Disaster victims shop for free clothes at the Recovery Store in Montecito:



Images by Kathryn Barnes/KCRW