In 'Free Fire,' Ben Wheatley wants to "meet the audience halfway"

Prolific director Ben Wheatley is known for his intense, super violent movies like Down Terrace and Kill List. His newest film--a dark action-comedy called Free Fire features Brie Larson, Armie Hammer and Sharlto Copley as 1970's arms dealers stuck in a Mexican standoff inside a decrepit warehouse. KCRW's Matt Holzman talks to Wheatley about his attempt "meet the audience halfway" on Free Fire, dealing with casting changes, and whether he'd ever want to direct a big-budget studio film.

Photo: Director Ben Wheatley (R) with Armie Hammer on set of Free Fire (Kerry Brown/A24)

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

