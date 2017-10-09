ON AIR
Industry insights and lessons learned from memorable guests

We have interesting guests on The Business, and sometimes our conversations are too long to fit into one show. This week we give you stories that were too good to leave on the cutting room floor, including some sharp insights on making it in the industry from David Mandel, David Simon, Shawn Levy and Matt Reeves.

Oct 09, 2017

Sometimes guests give us such great interviews that we can't fit everything into one show. This week we give you stuff that we saved from the cutting-room floor. Veep showrunner David Mandel tells us what Larry David taught him about sitcom writing. David Simon, co-creator of The Deuce, explains why being labeled an SOB while writing The Wire worked to his advantage. Director and producer Shawn Levy clears up what went wrong with his movie, Real Steel. And Matt Reeves, director of the most recent Planet of the Apes movies and the next Batman film -- shares the crazy, fateful story of how he and JJ Abrams got hired as teens to repair a Steven Spielberg's very first movies.

Photo: (From top left, clockwise) David Simon, Shawn Levy, David Mandel and Matt Reeves

Hollywood news banter 8 MIN, 16 SEC

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.

  • The bombshell Harvey Weinstein story that people have been waiting on for decades finally dropped this week. The New York Times got people to go on the record with allegations of sexual harassment against Hollywood mogul Weinstein.
  • Is Disney CEO Bob Iger going to run for president? Maybe! While speaking out against gun violence recently, he also mentioned that he would for sure be stepping down from his position in the summer of 2019. That timing would work out for a presidential run.
Finding a home for stories we cut for time 18 MIN, 25 SEC

We have interesting guests on The Business, and sometimes our conversations are too long to fit into one show. So a few months ago, we decided we'd save some of the best stuff that didn't quite make the cut and we would find a home for it.

First up is writer-producer David Mandel, the showrunner of HBO's Veep, which just won another Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. He tells us what Larry David taught him about writing for sitcoms while working on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

We also hear from David Simon, creator of The Wire and co-creator of The Deuce about why he was -- for a time -- labeled “the angriest man in television,” and how he was able to use that to his advantage.

Then, producer and director Shawn Levy defends his movie Real Steel, and tells us what went wrong with the marketing of that film.

Finally, filmmaker Matt Reeves shares the crazy story about the time he and JJ Abrams were called in to repair Steven Spielberg's very first home movies when he and Abrams were just 15 years old.

Guests:
David Mandel, TV writer, producer and director (@DavidHMandel)
David Simon, Writer / Producer (@aodespair)
Shawn Levy, film director, producer and actor (@ShawnLevyDirect)
Matt Reeves, screenwriter, director and producer (@mattreevesLA)

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

