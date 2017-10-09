Industry insights and lessons learned from memorable guests

Sometimes guests give us such great interviews that we can't fit everything into one show. This week we give you stuff that we saved from the cutting-room floor. Veep showrunner David Mandel tells us what Larry David taught him about sitcom writing. David Simon, co-creator of The Deuce, explains why being labeled an SOB while writing The Wire worked to his advantage. Director and producer Shawn Levy clears up what went wrong with his movie, Real Steel. And Matt Reeves, director of the most recent Planet of the Apes movies and the next Batman film -- shares the crazy, fateful story of how he and JJ Abrams got hired as teens to repair a Steven Spielberg's very first movies.
Photo: (From top left, clockwise) David Simon, Shawn Levy, David Mandel and Matt Reeves