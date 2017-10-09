Industry insights and lessons learned from memorable guests

We have interesting guests on The Business, and sometimes our conversations are too long to fit into one show. So a few months ago, we decided we'd save some of the best stuff that didn't quite make the cut and we would find a home for it.

First up is writer-producer David Mandel, the showrunner of HBO's Veep, which just won another Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. He tells us what Larry David taught him about writing for sitcoms while working on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

We also hear from David Simon, creator of The Wire and co-creator of The Deuce about why he was -- for a time -- labeled “the angriest man in television,” and how he was able to use that to his advantage.

Then, producer and director Shawn Levy defends his movie Real Steel, and tells us what went wrong with the marketing of that film.

Finally, filmmaker Matt Reeves shares the crazy story about the time he and JJ Abrams were called in to repair Steven Spielberg's very first home movies when he and Abrams were just 15 years old.

Guests:

David Mandel, TV writer, producer and director (@DavidHMandel)

David Simon, Writer / Producer (@aodespair)

Shawn Levy, film director, producer and actor (@ShawnLevyDirect)

Matt Reeves, screenwriter, director and producer (@mattreevesLA)