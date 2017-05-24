ON AIR
The Three Owls: The Face of Evil

A documentary filmmaker follows a real life exorcist in search of evil…but what happens if he finds it? [EXPLICIT LANGUAGE]

May 24, 2017

 documentary filmmaker follows a real life exorcist in search of evil…but what happens if he finds it? Harris Fishman's first documentary, Cat Dancers, was a heartbreaking film made powerful by his "no judgments," open-minded approach. For his latest project, Harris is on a quest to understand the nature of evil. He's been following a real life exorcist, Father Gary Thomas, who finally agreed to let him film an exorcism. And what happened there is...worrying.

Note: This story contains explicit language.


Documentary featured in this episode:
Cat Dancers (iTunes)


For more information on Father Gary Thomas
The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist (Amazon)

 

Documentary clips in today's intro:

Southern Comfort: Kate Davis' powerful record of the final days of Robert Eads, a transgender man dying of ovarian cancer in rural Georgia. (Snagfilms)

Dont Look Back: D.A. Pennebaker's famous documentary follows a 23-year-old Bob Dylan on stage and behind the scenes of his 1965 UK tour. (Amazon, iTunes)

Iris: Albert Maysles' portrait of legendary fashion icon, interior designer, and free spirit Iris Apfel. (Amazon, iTunes)

Cane Toads: An Unnatural History: This cult favorite/ecological horror story traces the consequences of the introduction of cane toads to Australia. (YouTube)

Cat Dancers

Harris Fishman

Guests:
Harris Fishman, film director and producer

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt
Brigid Kelly

