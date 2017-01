An intense series of storms are on their way to the west coast, and California’s central coast is the bullseye. It's being caused by a so-called ‘atmospheric river’. And forecasters say it could it be a once in a decade event. But the rate at which that precipitation will fall -- and the areas that it’ll cover -- could spell some big trouble in the immediate future, and down the road.

Guests:

Fritz Coleman, KNBC-TV

Nick Stockton, Wired magazine, @StocktonSays

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb