Live from Boston

A special Live edition of The Moth at Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. An internet scam gets emotional; a couple decide to have their second child; a patient waits for an organ transplant; and a young Pakistani man is forever-changed by rock and roll. 

Jan 15, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:

  • Sofija Stefanovic is a journalist investigating internet scams who forms a special relationship with someone online.
  • Tara Clancy runs into some complications when she and her partner decide to have a second baby.
  • Paul Munafo needs a new liver when he receives a midnight call from the hospital.
  • Salman Ahmad (pictured) came upon some serious roadblocks on the road to becoming a rock musician.

Hosted by Tara Clancy with additional hosting from Jay Allison.

