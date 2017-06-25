ON AIR
Ai Weiwei, and doing business with China

The Chinese artist Ai Weiwei explains why Donald Trump's Tweets about other countries may be a blessing in disguise. 

Jun 25, 2017

Donald Trump's policy of "America First" gives a rising China more room to flex its muscles. This week, we consider from many sides the complex relationship between the US and China. David Remnick talks with Ai Weiwei, the dissident and global art star; a congressman asks us to reconsider trade with China; and Chinese students explain why Ivanka Trump is considered a role model in the country, and what that says about gender roles there. (Evan Osnos hosts this special episode.)

Illustration by Richie Pope

