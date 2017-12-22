Matthew Gelb: Prince of Smoke

As a child, filmmaker Matthew Gelb admired his father’s humidor and collection of Cuban cigars. Once relations lightened between Cuba and the U.S. during the Obama administration, an adult Gelb grabbed his camera and set out to connect with artisanal cigar maker Hirochi Robaina to reveal his and his legendary grandfather’s origins in tobacco farming in Cuba. Today on The Treatment, Gelb discusses bonding with Robaina over having famous grandfathers and ultimately gaining the Robaina family’s trust while documenting their story in Prince of Smoke.

Photo: Host Elvis Mitchell with Matthew Gelb