00:00:00 | 3:02:50

Michelle Monaghan: The Path

Michelle Monaghan joins Elvis to discuss the strength and darkness of her character Sarah on Hulu's The Path.

Feb 15, 2017

Michelle Monaghan enjoys playing characters that are strong, a trait she says women already are. Growing up around her working-class family planted the seed of such roles of strength in Trucker and Fort Bliss. In Hulu's The Path, she plays the matriarch of a cultist movement, fighting for her beliefs alongside struggling husband played by Aaron Paul.

Today, she discusses her enjoyment in her character’s darker tendencies and her enjoyment working with female series creator Jessica Goldberg.

Guests:
Michelle Monaghan, actress, @realmonaghan

Producers:
Blake Veit

