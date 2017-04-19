ON AIR
Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife

Director Niki Caro discusses her desire to tell a World War II story from a woman's perspective in The Zookeeper's Wife.

Apr 19, 2017

With films like Whale Rider and North Country, director Niki Caro credits her storytelling of people finding their own power to growing up in New Zealand. Utilizing her deep sense of responsibility to tell a story well and do right by an audience, she illustrates The Zookeeper's Wife from the woman's perspective, about a Polish couple who own the Warsaw Zoo and used it to save hundred of Jewish lives during World War II.

Today on The Treatment, Caro shares her desire to uncover untold stories and perspectives and describes her immense appreciation of people who exemplify decency towards humankind.

Guests:
Niki Caro, filmmaker

Producers:
Blake Veit

