Patty Jenkins: Wonder Woman

Director Patty Jenkins joins the DC Comics world with her take on Wonder Woman.

Jun 14, 2017

Having last directed 2003s Monster, Patty Jenkins reenters the realm of directing with the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman. Tackling a story of female empowerment set in the culturally complex setting of World War I, Jenkins creates a universal tone while portraying a female lead who is both fierce and loving. Today, Jenkins explains her visual juxtaposition of the mythological "Themyscira" to "man's world" and her use of artist John Singer Sargent-inspired color in the film.

Photo: Director Patty Jenkins with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins, filmmaker, @PattyJenks

Blake Veit

