Paul Feig: J. Crew Collection

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig discusses his foray into menswear design with J. Crew collaboration.

Dec 06, 2017

If you've seen Bridesmaids or the Ghostbusters remake, the first thing that comes to mind is Paul Feig's comedic directing style. If you've seen him on a red carpet, the second thing that comes to mind is his bold fashion sense. Feig has now been given the opportunity to bring his style to life via three piece suit for his collaboration with J. Crew. Today on The Treatment, Feig discusses pursuing fashion at this moment in his career as well as his admiration for the comedic talents and fashion stylings of idol Steve Martin.

Photo courtesy Larry Horricks

Guests:
Paul Feig, filmmaker, @paulfeig

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

