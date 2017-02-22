Steve Conrad: Patriot

Bringing into focus human flaws in his many works, director Steve Conrad enjoys toying with idea of how individuals portray themselves to others, particularly when ego is on the line. And in the male dominated world of a CIA-esque setting of Patriot, lead character John Lakeman is no exception. Today on The Treatment, Conrad discusses striving for an element of timelessness in the series, where one could turn on the show and not really know what era it took place in, as well as being inspired by the real life fall of ex-CIA spy Valerie Plame.

Patriot Steven Conrad

Producers:

Blake Veit

