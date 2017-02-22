ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

Steve Conrad: Patriot

Director Steve Conrad discusses male ego and timelessness in Season 2  of Amazon's Patriot.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Bringing into focus human flaws in his many works, director Steve Conrad enjoys toying with idea of how individuals portray themselves to others, particularly when ego is on the line. And in the male dominated world of a CIA-esque setting of Patriot, lead character John Lakeman is no exception. Today on The Treatment, Conrad discusses striving for an element of timelessness in the series, where one could turn on the show and not really know what era it took place in, as well as being inspired by the real life fall of ex-CIA spy Valerie Plame.

Patriot

Steven Conrad

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE