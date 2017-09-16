Ira introduces a really popular recent story, reported by producer Stephanie Foo, about a girl named Rosie and her dad. Then, Ira plays a really personal story that we aired recently, about the death of his good friend Mary. Finally, Ira talks to two staffers, both of whom have never pledged to public radio.
Fall 2017 Pledge Show
This week we bring you three recent favorite stories, plus interviews with staffers who - gasp - don't pledge.
