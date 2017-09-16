ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THIS
AMERICAN
LIFE

THIS<br>AMERICAN<br>LIFETHIS<br>AMERICAN<br>LIFE

Fall 2017 Pledge Show

This week we bring you three recent favorite stories, plus interviews with staffers who - gasp - don't pledge. 

Sep 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ira introduces a really popular recent story, reported by producer Stephanie Foo, about a girl named Rosie and her dad. Then, Ira plays a really personal story that we aired recently, about the death of his good friend Mary. Finally, Ira talks to two staffers, both of whom have never pledged to public radio.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Vote! What question should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote! What question should we answer next? Vote now to help Curious Coast choose what to investigate next. Is there something you’re curious about? Let us know! What do you want to know more about in or… Read More

Sep 15, 2017

Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan
For The Curious Blog

Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan You want to be friends with artists Kozyndan. Their work is relatable, subversive, funny and quintessentially LA. Kozy and Dan Kitchens are a married Highland Park-based couple. They create worlds… Read More

Sep 14, 2017

Why are LA’s parking tickets so expensive?
For The Curious Blog

Why are LA’s parking tickets so expensive? If you’re an A-list movie star living in the Hollywood Hills, $63 may be nothing. But for many Angelenos it’s a big chunk of change. So it’s demoralizing when you… Read More

Sep 12, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE