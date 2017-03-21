Photo: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on March 19, 2017 (State Department photo)
America's top diplomat faces challenges in Asia
Whatever happened to America's "pivot to Asia?" That's just one of the questions left hanging since Rex Tillerson's first trip there as Secretary of State. Is the Trump Administration hoping to change Foreign Policy or maintain the status quo?
FROM THIS EPISODE
The grilling began today for Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee to the US Supreme Court. Senate Democrats are still angry that Republicans blocked Obama nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. Here's Vermont's Patrick Leahy and the Gorsuch response. Garrett Epps, Supreme Court correspondent for the Atlantic and a professor at the Baltimore School of Law, says Gorsuch has thus far been successful in deflecting Democrats' attacks.
Guests:
Garrett Epps, University of Baltimore / Atlantic Magazine (@Profepps)
So many of his Department's top jobs are still unfilled that Rex Tillerson seems like a lonely Secretary of State, and as a diplomat, he's an amateur. His trip to Asia — just one reporter included — was full of contradictions, with tweets from the President adding to the confusion. It's not clear if he threatened North Korea, advocated nuclear weapons for Japan and South Korea--or if he'll seek common ground with China. And there's another big question: how much is the Trump White House running the show?
Guests:
Simon Tisdall, Guardian (@guardian)
James Fallows, Atlantic (@JamesFallows)
Michael Auslin, American Enterprise Institute / Wall Street Journal (@michaelauslin)
Ankit Panda, The Diplomat (@nktpnd)
More:
Tisdall on North Korea rocket test upping the ante with Trump administration
Fallows on China's great leap backward
Auslin on China standing up to Trump
Panda on the State Department itself on the 'pivot to Asia'
Michael R. Auslin
Last night House Republican leaders published 21 pages of modifications to the American Health Care Act, the bill designed to replace Obamacare. This morning, President Trump was on Capitol Hill, allegedly telling Republicans if you don't vote for this I'm going to come for you.
We get perspective from two guests from the Bipartisan Policy Center, one who favors replacement and the other who wants to retain Obama's Affordable Care Act with what he calls "surgical" changes. Andy Slavitt is a former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. Avik Roy is president and co-founder of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.
Guests:
Andy Slavitt, Bipartisan Policy Center (@ASlavitt)
Avik Roy, Bipartisan Policy Center / Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (@Avik)