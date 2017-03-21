America's top diplomat faces challenges in Asia

Last night House Republican leaders published 21 pages of modifications to the American Health Care Act, the bill designed to replace Obamacare. This morning, President Trump was on Capitol Hill, allegedly telling Republicans if you don't vote for this I'm going to come for you.

We get perspective from two guests from the Bipartisan Policy Center, one who favors replacement and the other who wants to retain Obama's Affordable Care Act with what he calls "surgical" changes. Andy Slavitt is a former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. Avik Roy is president and co-founder of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

Guests:

Andy Slavitt, Bipartisan Policy Center (@ASlavitt)

Avik Roy, Bipartisan Policy Center / Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (@Avik)

More:

CBO on the American Health Care Act

