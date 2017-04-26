During his long campaign, President Trump promised the biggest tax cut of all time, but he was short of specifics. Today, White House Economic Advisor Gary Cohn proposed "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in American history." Josh Barro, senior editor at Business Insider and host of KCRW's Left, Right and Center, says the changes announced today are basically the same as those announced by candidate Trump.
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)