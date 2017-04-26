ON AIR
Does 'hire American' mean fire a foreigner?

US companies are allowed to hire employees from other countries with highly developed skills that can't be found here. President Trump says it's being abused as a way to find cheap foreign labor. We hear about the benefits—and the risks—of changing the H-1B program.

Apr 26, 2017

Trump tax reform plan begins to take shape 6 MIN, 32 SEC

During his long campaign, President Trump promised the biggest tax cut of all time, but he was short of specifics. Today, White House Economic Advisor Gary Cohn proposed "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in American history." Josh Barro, senior editor at Business Insider and host of KCRW's Left, Right and Center, says the changes announced today are basically the same as those announced by candidate Trump.

Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

Does "hire an American" mean fire a foreigner? 32 MIN, 51 SEC

America's H-1B program allows US companies to hire foreign workers skilled in "specialty occupations," including science, technology, medicine and the law. Last week in Wisconsin, President Trump signed an Executive Order called "Buy American, Hire American." Trump says "America First" means it should only apply to the highest paid applicants, so US workers aren't being replaced by cheap foreign labor. His latest immigration order, along with his travel ban, may be responsible for a decline in immigration. Applications from foreign students are down by 40%. Such programs help spread Western values among foreign elites. Will changes risk diluting America's "soft power?"

Laura Meckler, Wall Street Journal (@laurameckler)
Rajiv S. Khanna, Law Offices of Rajiv S. Khanna / The Hill (@immigrationcom)
Margaret Everett, Portland State University (@Portland_State)
Jason Lane, University at Albany, State University of New York (@ualbany)

USCIS 2015 report on H-1B petitions
Meckler on Trump's call for changes in H-1B Visa rules
Khanna on how 'Hire American' may do more harm than good to our economy

Executive Order puts Antiquity Act under scrutiny 10 MIN, 23 SEC


Cedar Mesa Citadel Ruins at Bears Ears National Monument
Photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management

The 1906 Antiquities Act allows presidents to protect public lands and create national monuments. Presidents Clinton and Obama used that power to enrich their legacies by designating hundreds of thousands of acres. Now President Trump wants to go in the other direction. Kirk Siegler, who covers the West for National Public Radio, says the change is more about opposition to the federal government making decisions for states about use and management of public lands.

Kirk Siegler, National Public Radio (@KirkSiegler)

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Trump's order to review of monuments

