How Big Tech improves and disrupts our lives

We started this program 17 years ago; Google and Apple were losing money. Now, 80 percent of Americans are walking search engines with smart phones. Driverless cars are on the horizon; robots already in factories may take over white-collar jobs. We're being warned that our species is subject to capture by Artificial Intelligence. In the meantime, social problems aren't going away. We'll trace the rise of the iPhone — how it's changed our lives, for better or worse—and what to expect from technology in the future.

Guests:

Alex Salkever, writer and futurist (@AlexSalkever)

Brian Merchant, Motherboard (@bcmerchant)

Wayne Sutton, Change Catalyst (@waynesutton)

Delaney Ruston, physician and filmmaker (@DelaneyRuston)

More:

Merchant's 'The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone'

Merchant: 10 years in, its creators and chroniclers explain the iPhone

Ruston's 'Screenagers'

