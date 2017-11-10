Photo by Pixabay
How Big Tech improves and disrupts our lives
Today, on our final radio broadcast, we look at how new technology has changed everything since we first went on the air in the year 2000. It's Google, the iPhone and much, much more.
FROM THIS EPISODE
It's well known that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Today, the Wall Street Journal reports that Mueller wants to know about alleged plans to transport a controversial Muslim cleric from the US to Turkey in exchange for $15 million. The Journal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter James Grimaldi disentangles the allegations and denials.
Guests:
James Grimaldi, Wall Street Journal (@JamesVGrimaldi)
We started this program 17 years ago; Google and Apple were losing money. Now, 80 percent of Americans are walking search engines with smart phones. Driverless cars are on the horizon; robots already in factories may take over white-collar jobs. We're being warned that our species is subject to capture by Artificial Intelligence. In the meantime, social problems aren't going away. We'll trace the rise of the iPhone — how it's changed our lives, for better or worse—and what to expect from technology in the future.
Guests:
Alex Salkever, writer and futurist (@AlexSalkever)
Brian Merchant, Motherboard (@bcmerchant)
Wayne Sutton, Change Catalyst (@waynesutton)
Delaney Ruston, physician and filmmaker (@DelaneyRuston)
More:
Merchant's 'The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone'
Merchant: 10 years in, its creators and chroniclers explain the iPhone
Ruston's 'Screenagers'
The Driver in the Driverless Car
Vivek Wadhwa
As we've been telling you, this is the last radio broadcast of To the Point. We're already available as a podcast — and now, we'll be a podcast only. Here's an amazing statistic: 42 million Americans listen to podcasts every week. That's 15 percent of the population. Just three percent see a movie every week. But that doesn't mean podcasts are always easy to find. Nicholas Quah is founder and writer of Hot Pod, a weekly newsletter about podcasts.
Guests:
Nicholas Quah, Hot Pod (@nwquah)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
Evan George
