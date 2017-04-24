In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream
Janesville, Wisconsin is the hometown of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. But he couldn't prevent the closing of the General Motors factory after 100 years. We hear what's happened to what once was a model of American middle-class unity.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Private citizen Barack Obama has spent several weeks in French Polynesia with Hollywood types and rock stars. Today, he was back in public for the first time since leaving the White House: a homecoming at the University of Chicago, where he hosted a panel of six students for a conversation on civic engagement. He said he’s been thinking a lot about his next job. Edward-Isaac Dovere, chief Washington correspondent for Politico and host of the podcast “Off Message,” joins us from Chicago.
Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)
Nobody believed it would happen, but Janesville, Wisconsin, lost its General Motors plant in the Great Recession, almost 100 years after it opened. When suppliers and ancillary businesses also shut down, a classic, American middle-class lifestyle for 65,000 people went out of existence. We talk to the author of an intimate account of suddenly unemployed workers and their families — how they reacted and what they’ve done since. Janesville, once a model of civic unity and cooperation between labor and business — big and small -- is now a divided city.
Guests:
Amy Goldstein, Washington Post (@goldsteinamy)
Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (@wisvoter)
Maria Heidkamp, New Start Career Network / Heldrich Center for Workforce Development (@MariaHeidkamp)
Amy Goldstein
What's next for France and for European unity?
Between them, they didn't get 50% of French voters yesterday. Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen got about 22% in the First Round of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron, who's formed his own "centrist" party, got about 24%. It's the first time in almost 60 years that neither of the two traditional parties made the runoff. The winners will square off in Round Two on Sunday, May 7 — less than two weeks from today. Gideon Rachman, chief international affairs columnist for the Financial Times, has more on yesterday's vote, the candidates and what their ideologies mean for France and the European Union.
Guests:
Gideon Rachman, Financial Times (@gideonrachman)