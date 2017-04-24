In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream

Nobody believed it would happen, but Janesville, Wisconsin, lost its General Motors plant in the Great Recession, almost 100 years after it opened. When suppliers and ancillary businesses also shut down, a classic, American middle-class lifestyle for 65,000 people went out of existence. We talk to the author of an intimate account of suddenly unemployed workers and their families — how they reacted and what they’ve done since. Janesville, once a model of civic unity and cooperation between labor and business — big and small -- is now a divided city.

Guests:

Amy Goldstein, Washington Post (@goldsteinamy)

Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (@wisvoter)

Maria Heidkamp, New Start Career Network / Heldrich Center for Workforce Development (@MariaHeidkamp)

